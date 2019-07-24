Armenia FM on meeting with Georgian counterpart

I would like to emphasize that we are satisfied with the rather high dynamics that exist in Armenian-Georgian relations and interactions and in our cooperation. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a statement for the presses based on the results of the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Davit Zalkaliani.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to my good friend and counterpart, Davit Zalkaliani. Throughout the past year, we have had many occasions to interact and discuss several issues on our agenda, and now I am on an official visit to Georgia, which served as a good occasion for us to be able to briefly and comprehensively touch upon our bilateral agenda. The Prime Ministers of our countries are in active dialogue and have paid visits to each other’s countries. A couple of weeks ago, the Armenia-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission held a session that was quite substantive and extensive. As governments, we are also trying to promote all interactions within the scope of business and civil society.

I look forward to my counterpart’s visit to Armenia.

We also exchanged our views on and approaches to different issues related to regional security. Unfortunately, there are still unresolved conflicts in the region. We reaffirmed our commitment to the exclusively peaceful resolution of the conflicts and our intention to support the processes of peaceful settlement within the established scopes and through negotiations.

We cooperate very well on several international platforms, and we reaffirmed once again our intention to further deepen such cooperation through joint efforts.

We talked quite a lot about other items on the agenda and will continue discussions throughout the day. You saw how much time was needed to talk about what we have discussed, and this goes to show once again how wide the scope of issues is.

Once again, Davit, I am deeply grateful for the cordial hospitality,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.