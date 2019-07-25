US Defense Secretary announces readiness for talks with Iran

The new US Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, who was confirmed in the office on Tuesday, said that the US does not want a further escalation of tension in the Persian Gulf region and is ready for talks with Iran without preliminary conditions.
According to him, they already to meet at any time, in any place without any preconditions to avoid new provocation and tensions.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have announced their readiness for talks. Despite the fact that Washington does not formally put forward preliminary conditions, Tehran doesn’t like the subject of possible talks: Trump wants to conclude a new deal to replace the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the United States withdraw last year.