Armenia new ambassador hands copy of his letters of credence to Vietnam MFA

Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan—with diplomatic residence in Hanoi—on Thursday handed a copy of his letters of credence to Mai Phuoc Dung, Director of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Vietnam.
Dung congratulated the ambassador on assuming this important and accountable post, wished him success in this mission, and stressed the traditional Armenian-Vietnamese friendship.
Ambassador Kazhoyan, for his part, assured that he will make every possible effort to further strengthen and expand bilateral relations.