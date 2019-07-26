News
Security Council: Russian-Georgian war had greater negative impact on Armenia than April 2016 war
Security Council: Russian-Georgian war had greater negative impact on Armenia than April 2016 war
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Russian-Georgian war has had a greater negative impact on Armenia than the April 2016 war [which Azerbaijan had unleashed]. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, noted this at a press conference on Friday.

“In this regard, it’s very important that we build our security system so that we bring that impact to as minimum as possible,” he added.

Also, Grigoryan said that they will include the representatives of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the development of Armenia’s new National Security Strategy, since this matter apparently involves Artsakh, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն
