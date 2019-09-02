Karabakh President: Today we eliminate all impediments along path we committed ourselves 28 years ago

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday sent a congratulatory address to fellow compatriots, in connection with the Day of the Artsakh Republic.

“On 2 September 1991, our people translated into reality their long-cherished dream; that is, to determine their own future, live freely and independently in their homeland, preserve and nurture national values and traditions, retain their faith and language,” the address runs, in particular. “The path we walked hand in hand with our sisters and brothers from Mother Armenia and the [Armenian] Diaspora, triumphing over all the challenges and hardship, carving resounding victories, was indeed arduous; however, we were honored and privileged.

“Today we eliminate all the impediments along the path we committed ourselves 28 years ago, defending and advancing the Republic of Artsakh, enhancing consistently our independent and democratic state, securing solid ground for the sustainable future of the generations to come.”

As reported earlier, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) was declared on September 2, 1991.