Karabakh President: We have had achievements and losses
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday issued a message on the Artsakh Republic Day anniversary.

The message reads as follows:

''Dear compatriots,

September 2 is the most important day in our life. The Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed at the joint session of the Nagorno Karabakh and Shahumyan regional councils of people's deputies convened in Stepanakert thirty years ago. We have had achievements and losses on the way to state building.

I bow my head in memory of the martyrs who fell for the sake of the homeland. Human losses are irreversible and binding at the same time. We have a historic obligation to live and create in our own homeland, to build the Artsakh Republic, guided by our national values, with internationally enshrined rights.

Congratulations on Artsakh Republic Day.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
