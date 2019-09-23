News
Tuesday
September 24
News
Tuesday
September 24
Heads of intelligence services of CIS countries discuss attacks on Saudi oil facilities
Heads of intelligence services of CIS countries discuss attacks on Saudi oil facilities
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Groundless statements on the involvement of this or that country in the attacks on the oil facilities of Saudi Arabia are inadmissible. This is what Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia Sergey Naryshkin declared after a consultation with the heads of intelligence services and security authorities of CIS countries, reports TASS.

“Of course, we discuss such operations, but we need specific and objective evidence. Groundless statements on the invovelment of this or that country, movement or any force in the attacks on the oil facilities of Saudi Arabia are inadmissible,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
