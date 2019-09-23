Armenia Deputy PM, EBRD First Vice-President discuss cooperation, new strategy

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received the delegation led by First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink.

As reported the Government of Armenia, greeting the guest, Tigran Avinyan extended thanks to the EBRD for the effective cooperation (investment package costing more than 1.3 billion euros and 178 projects).

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Jürgen Rigterink stated that Armenia is undergoing impressive transformations and that the EBRD is ready to help the country make greater achievements and, in this context, recalled the launch of the EU-Armenia SME Fund on September 20.

The interlocutors touched upon the new 2019-24 EBRD Strategy for Armenia and discussed the priorities for cooperation. Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan attached importance to the fact that the focus of the Bank’s investment package is mostly on the private sector which not only serves as a major source for mitigating the lack of funding in the field, but also contributes to the advancement of the progressive culture of corporate management, accountability and transparency.

The interlocutors also touched upon the existing projects in the sectors of road and water infrastructures, intensive agriculture, renewable energy, public transport and information technologies and the opportunities for the launch of new initiatives.