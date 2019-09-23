NEWS.am daily digest: 23.09.2019

Armenia News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of the Armenia-related news:

· A Republic of Artsakh Defense Army (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic DA) serviceman has been wounded.

An emergency occurred Sunday at a combat position of the northeastern sector of Artsakh, shamshyan.com reported.

Between 6 am and 6:30 am, Yerevan resident Hayk Khachatryan, who had been drafted into the army several months ago, was taken to a military hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen—and under yet unknown circumstances.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of Armenia Defense Ministry, noted on Facebook that Khachatryan is in critical condition.

Hovhannisyan added that if possible, the soldier will be transferred to Yerevan.

According to MOD, on Sunday, the Azerbaijani side attempted infiltration into the Artsakh combat position located on the southeastern sector of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing troops, said Hovhannisyan.

“As a result of the competent actions by the DA position-holding personnel, the adversary was driven back to its starting positions, leaving one dead body at the neutral zone,” he added. “The DA did not have any losses.”

· The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has arrived in US, where in New York, the Armenian PM will attend and address the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Today on Monday, he made a speech at the Grand Park Los Angeles. According to him, “it's cool to be Armenian.”

"Together we need to make being Armenian more and more interesting because the Armenian people are the people that not only have a great past and a great present but have a much greater future and we are building that future together today,” he said.

As PM said in LA, now is the time for the Armenian people to feel their creative power, and to set a concrete goal of using that creative force, and that goal can be one - the strong and powerful Armenia and Artsakh and the united homeland.

The PM and his spouse Anna Hakobyan attended an official reception on behalf of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at the Los Angeles City Hall. Following the official reception on behalf of the Mayor of Los Angeles, the Prime Minister of Armenia met with Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles.

According to the mayor, LA and Yerevan are sister cities and said they cooperate effectively and attach importance to a partnership with Armenia.

Pashinyan also met with representatives of the California and Los Angeles City Authorities and members of the Los Angeles City Council. The Prime Minister's first meeting was with California Deputy Governor Eleni Kounalakis. Ms. Kunalakis welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister's visit to the United States and noted that it would promote the development of the Armenia-California partnership.

Meanwhile, Amulsar mine defenders held a small action in Los Angeles near the temporary residence of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan. Participants of the action were holding “We, our mountains”, “No mine, until we are here” posters.

· Satenik Kazaryan, a 22-year-old resident of Armenia, cries painful 'crystal' tears after being injured. Every day she takes out from her eyes up to 50 sharp crystals.

Russian ophthalmologist Tatyana Shilova claims crystals in the eyes may appear due to genetic or infectious diseases.

“In a tear, there are proteins, fats, micro-elements, it has a certain ionic composition. If the salt concentration increases, this "cause the acceleration of crystallization," she said. "Proteins in tears can also increase their density.”

According to a specialist, a metabolic disorder may also be the cause of this problem. In this case, crystals can form in the liver, kidneys, and settle in organs in the form of salt. The patient, in her turn, said that she had already consulted doctors, but could not make an accurate diagnosis.

“Now my every day has turned into hell,” she said.

· Artur Vanetsyan, former Director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia, has responded to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement in Los Angeles, hraparak. am reported.

“Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, at the news conference that took place in Los Angeles, again spoke about things he understands a little,” Vanetsyan’s response reads, in particular. “Despite, after my resignation, he continues to send people to me with a request to remain silent for a while so that the situation can calm down, now I see that he is yet again breaking the arrangements and making incomprehensible, in fact, populist statements about nothing. It is apparent that Nikol Pashinyan, eager to make a short-term impact on public sentiments, again does not think about the consequences of his words. Can you imagine if I suddenly start speaking without thinking about the consequences?” Vanetsyan wonders.

· The celebration of Armenia’s Independence Day was held on September 21 in Armenia.

Armenia's second largest city Gyumri hosted the celebrations.

It turns out that thousands of Yerevan residents, from among participants in the Independence Day anniversary celebrations on September 21, had come to Gyumri for the first time. Eduard Aghajanyan, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, noted about this in a Facebook post.

In connection with the Independence Day, world leaders, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Canada PM Justin Trudeau, former US Vice President Joe Biden congratulated Armenia.

Meanwhile, Burj Khalifa - the highest skyscraper in Dubai - lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day. Many Armenians gathered to see the colors of the flag of their country on the highest skyscraper.