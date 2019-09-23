Tickets for WCIT 2019 available on meMarket with 25% discount

Tickets for WCIT 2019 are available for purchase in ALL.ME (MЕ) Token - digital currency of all.me network.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019, and is expected to host over 2,500 delegates from over 60 countries.

Tickets are already available on the WCIT website as well as on meMarket and those who get tickets from this platform will receive a special discount of 25%.

The standard ticket price for non-locals is $695 and for locals $495. If you are already all.me user, open the app and search for the official WCIT page. From here, you will see tickets available for purchase under the meMarket section. Tap on the ticket and push “Purchase”. Then, the seller will get in touch with you to finalize purchasing details.

This is not the first time that tickets for concerts and other events are sold on meMarket. The tickets for the concerts of A’Studio and Arman Hovhannisyan were previously bought and sold in ME Token.

ME Token is operational both inside and outside all.me digital network and was listed on the CoinAll exchange with an intuitive value of $0.014 on February 11 this year. Token has increased by more than 1400% since being listed on exchange.

all.me is a digital network that consists of a social network (meNetwork), marketplace (meMarket), and payment service (mePay). The unique business model allows its users to communicate with each other, surf interesting content and get rewarded in all.me’s currency, commonly known as ME. The platform shares up to 50% of the advertising revenue with users.

It should be noted that the purchase of tickets, the cost of which was determined in Armenian drams, was carried out by exchanging for ME as a digital asset certifying the rights of its holders for all.me platform services.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), one of the oldest and most influential ICT events in the world, will be held in Yerevan this year from October 6-9. The three-day congress will gather over 2500 participants from around 70 countries: information and communication technology leaders, CEOs and investors, policy makers and government officials, academics, and technologists.This year’s theme is The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril.

