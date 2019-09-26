News
Armenia FM meets with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs
Armenia FM meets with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan yesterday had a meeting with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker in New York, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed several issues related to the bilateral ties, stressing the willingness to implement the agreements reached within the scope of the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue. They also touched upon several pressing issues on the global and regional agendas.

Mnatsakanyan reported on his meeting with the foreign minister of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on Monday and expressed his gratitude to the US for the efforts that it is making for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict along with the other co-chairing countries (Russia and France).

The parties attached importance to the formation of a favorable environment for peace through strengthening of the ceasefire regime and exclusion of the belligerent rhetoric.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
