Jermuk residents sue Armenian Ecology Minister

A group of Jermuk residents filed a lawsuit against the Armenian Minister of the Environment Erik Grigoryan.

The third party is the Finance Ministry, the Lydian Armenia company and the SNCO of environmental impact assessments.

The plaintiffs demand that Erik Grigoryan be obliged to declare invalid the conclusion on the environmental impact of the modified project of the Amulsar mining complex and its approval by the Minister of April 29, 2016.

The interests of 19 residents of Jermuk are represented by lawyer Nazeli Vardanyan. The case is pending before Judge Artsrun Mirzoyan.