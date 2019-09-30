News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Jermuk residents sue Armenian Ecology Minister
Jermuk residents sue Armenian Ecology Minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

A group of Jermuk residents filed a lawsuit against the Armenian Minister of the Environment Erik Grigoryan.

The third party is the Finance Ministry, the Lydian Armenia company and the SNCO of environmental impact assessments.

The plaintiffs demand that Erik Grigoryan be obliged to declare invalid the conclusion on the environmental impact of the modified project of the Amulsar mining complex and its approval by the Minister of April 29, 2016.

The interests of 19 residents of Jermuk are represented by lawyer Nazeli Vardanyan. The case is pending before Judge Artsrun Mirzoyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Investigative Committee: New questionings to be conducted under Amulsar mine criminal investigation
“We are investigating a criminal case that has no precedent in its scope and complexity,” the committee deputy chief said…
 Lydian Armenia sues Armenian MP, demands AMD 1,000,000
The deputy had declared that Lydian Armenia’s report is...
 Pashinyan on Amulsar: If we see existential threat for Jermuk, this project would be closed
Pashinyan added that the problem does not have an easy solution…
 PM: Armenian economy should set different tasks for science
“For the development of science, it is very important that the Armenian economy sets tasks for it…
 Armenia premier: No developed country where there has been no mine
During his meeting at the Silicon Valley with Armenians working there, Pashinyan reflected also on the Amulsar gold mine project…
 Amulsar mine defenders hold small action in LA (PHOTOS)
Participants of the action were holding “We, our mountains”...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos