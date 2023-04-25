News
Chaarat Gold company discontinues talks for Lydian Armenia purchase
Chaarat Gold company discontinues talks for Lydian Armenia purchase
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Chaarat Gold company, which is on the list of target companies, has discontinued the talks to buy Lydian Armenia, stating that it could not agree an acquisition structure within the required time, Mining Weekly reported.

The proposed acquisition would have constituted a reverse takeover, owing to the size of the transaction.

Accordingly, trading in Chaarat’s shares was suspended in October last year and was reinstated on Monday.

Lydian Armenia, the owner of the controversial Amulsar gold mine in Armenia, is a subsidiary of Lydian Canada Ventures, owned by US firm Orion Mine Finance and Canadian firm Osisko Gold Royalties.

Development of the Amulsar mine was suspended in 2018, following protests against the project’s potential environmental damage.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
