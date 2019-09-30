News
Monday
September 30
Karabakh army conducts maneuvers, regroupings, military exercises
Karabakh army conducts maneuvers, regroupings, military exercises
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – On September 28 and 29, several divisions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Defense Army carried out maneuvers and regroupings.

During the same period, a some divisions under a military unit operating in a northerly direction were engaged in battalion-tactical military exercises that were accompanied by military shooting, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The personnel demonstrated a high level of combat- and psychological readiness and excellently performed the tasks that were set before them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
