Pallone defends Artsakh de-mining: ‘There’s still more work to be done’ (PHOTOS)
Pallone defends Artsakh de-mining: ‘There’s still more work to be done’ (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone has visited with The HALO Trust in Stepanakert to review its ongoing de-mining efforts, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

"The State Department believes, mistakenly, that the [HALO Trust de-mining] program is no longer needed, in other words, that most of the de-mining has already occurred. What we learned today from The HALO Trust people is that's not the case. There is still more work to be done. So, we are going to go back to the U.S. and stress to the State Department, when we meet with them, that there's still more work to do,” he said.

Congressman Pallone and Congressional staff member James Johnson sat down with The HALO Trust to review the progress of the program and the need for continued U.S. support to complete the de-mining efforts.
