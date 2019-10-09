Armenia’s Pashinyan hosts Kim Kardashian

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday hosted world-famous American Armenian TV star Kim Kardashian at the government building.
As reported earlier, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian sisters on Tuesday were hosted by President Armen Sarkissian at the presidential residence.
Kim Kardashian has arrived in Armenia to attend the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan is hosting; and on Tuesday, she participated in a panel discussion. Around 2,500 guests from 70 countries are in the country to attend this event.
Separately, Kardashian had her children baptized at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
And on Tuesday, she visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and laid flowers in memory of the innocent victims of this tragedy, and toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.