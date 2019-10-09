Unmanned electric vehicle created in Armenia

Armenian specialists are working on the design of the first unmanned electric vehicle in Armenia, Gurgen Mardoyan, Technical Director of YEA Engineering Company told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, the work on the prototype of the car is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2020.

YEA Engineering has developed a virtual test system for unmanned vehicles. Amid the experience with unmanned vehicle systems, the idea was born to design your own car. “This is an internal project, the car will transport employees and guests of the Engineering Town on its territory. Currently, design work is underway. It will be an electric car with a capacity of 6-8 people. The electric car will have unmanned functions, which will periodically increase. It will be equipped with a navigation system adapted to the Engineering Town,” Mardoyan noted.

Asked whether the possibility of further sales of developments or the mass production of autonomous electric vehicles is considered, he noted that for a start it is necessary to create a prototype, only after that it will be possible to consider further prospects.

“We have not discussed such issues with anyone. At this stage, we are only interested in the level of financing necessary for the production of a car, trying to understand what can be produced in Armenia and what is outside the country. But until there is a prototype, it’s too early to talk about production,” he said.