Jean-Claude Juncker urges Turkey to stop military operation in Syria

EC President Jean-Claude Juncker has urged Turkey to act restrained in Syria and stop the military operation, which, according to him, will not lead to positive results, Reuters reported.
“Turkey has security concerns at its border with Syria, that we must understand. However, I call on Turkey, as well as other actors, to act with restraint,” Juncker told EU parliament. “If the plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don’t expect the EU to pay for any of it.”
Turkish aviation launched the military operation against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. Another Syrian city on the border with Turkey, Tell Abiad, was hit by Turkish aviation on Wednesday.