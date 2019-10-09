EU urges Turkey to end military operation in northern Syria

The European Union has urged Turkey to end the military operation in northern Syria, rejecting any Turkish plans for a refugee security zone, saying it would not provide assistance there, Reuters reported.
The EU calls on Turkey to end unilateral military operations, the 28 EU member states said in a joint statement adding that t is unlikely that the so-called security zone in northeast Syria, as stipulated by Turkey, will meet international criteria for the return of refugees.
According to it, the EU will not assist in stabilization or development in areas where the rights of the local population are neglected.