Matter of traffic jams is on Armenia government agenda

YEREVAN. – At the ministerial committee of the government, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and the Police were instructed to jointly discuss and resolve the matter of traffic jams. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
“In many cases, in the event of an accident, the cars are stopping and a long traffic jam is occurring, let’s say, because of a [minor] 50- to 60-thousand-dram damage,” he said. “Within two months we already will have a plan that will resolve these matters.”
The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Suren Papikyan, for his part, stressed that the optimal solutions will be found as a result of discussions.