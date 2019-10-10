Armenia Security Council closely following events unfolding in northeast Syria

The National Security Council of Armenia has issued a statement stating that it is developing options to respond to the possible developments to ensure the safety of the Armenian population and touching upon the situation created in northeast Syria.
“On October 10, by the assignment of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the headquarters of the Security Council hosted with competent bodies a discussion on the situation created in the regions with Armenian populations as a result of Turkey’s military invasion of northeast Syria.
The headquarters of the Security Council is closely following the events unfolding in northeast Syria. At the same time, the Security Council is developing options to respond to the possible developments in order to ensure the safety of the Armenian population,” the statement of the Security Council reads.