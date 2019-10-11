Lukashenko urges CIS colleagues to support new Ukrainian government

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called on the leaders of the CIS countries to support the current government of Ukraine.

His remarks came on Friday at the summit of the CIS heads of state in Ashgabat.

“Speaking about the new government in Ukraine, I would like to urge you to support this government. You see a tendency to curtail this power, twist it, overthrow it, but we must understand who will come to power in Ukraine after that,” he said.

Lukashenko said that he took a position on the Ukrainian issue due to the fact that he “like the president of Russia, is very immersed in this problem.” “Because it is happening here,” the Belarusian president added.

The head of Belarus also appealed to his CIS colleagues with a proposal to jointly resolve frozen conflicts in the post-Soviet space. “They were together, they fought together, and look what is happening in the post-Soviet space. How many such conflicts. Why do not we solve these issues? ” Lukashenko wonders. “If we are capable of something, we must solve these problems, these frozen conflicts. Decide honestly, fairly,” the Belarusian president said. He is convinced that “you cannot create a situation where you need to call for help from across the ocean: help us solve these problems.” “Let's solve them ourselves and not create new ones,” the president of Belarus urged.