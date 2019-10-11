News
Francois Rochebloine on need to open airspace over Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Former MP of the French parliament François Rochebloine stated the need to open airspace over Artsakh. 

His remarks came during the conference "Cooperation for Justice and Peace" in Stepanakert. The airspace over Artsakh is closed due to the threats of Azerbaijan to shoot down civilian aircraft.

The former deputy highlighted the importance of education and decentralized cooperation. “The previous speaker said that they raised the flag of Artsakh in Toronto. I want to inform you that Madame Mayor of Burgh-le-Valence installed an Artsakh flag at the entrance to the city. An agreement was signed between Artsakh and Isere,

Francois Rochebloine also announced that a Francophonie center will appear in Stepanakert and will be commissioned in June 2020.

“Long live France and friendship with Artsakh,” Rochebloine concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
