YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan talked to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev during a dinner organized by the President of Turkmenistan for the CIS leaders, spokesperson for Pashinyan said.

“They touched upon the present situation over Karabakh conflict, the steps to reduce tension after the recent statements as well as the upcoming events and contacts,” Vladimir Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Council of CIS leaders took place in Asghabad on Friday, October 11.