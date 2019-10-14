President of Nooor Association: Armenia may become center for blockchain technology development

Armenia may become a center for the development of blockchain technologies, said the president of the Nooor - Armenian Blockchain Association Vigen Arushanyan.

Presenting the current stage of blockchain development in Armenia, Arushanyan noted that the peculiarity of blockchain technologies is the complete absence of expressed leaders.

According to him, usually the situation is as follows: the US, and in recent years some Asian countries, have been developing technologies, and when the transition to the second stage of development of these technologies is carried out, the first stage is provided to other countries. In the case of the blockchain it’s not clear who the creator is, and therefore the conditions are equal for everyone.

From this point of view, Armenia has great potential in the field of blockchain development. Arushanyan noted that the blockchain community in Armenia is small and has up to 15 companies, as well as private specialists working on foreign startups on a remote basis. We are distinguished by quality. Local experts work on projects of an international level, our projects are not only distinguished by their quality, but also by solving the most serious problems, he said.