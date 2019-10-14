News
Chile interested in signing free trade area agreement with Eurasian Union
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan received a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Chile on International Economic Relations Rodrigo Yáñez Benitez.

The parties highly assessed the traditional friendly relations between the countries and agreed to take steps to give a new impetus to these relations.

In the context of deepening economic ties, the opportunities of using the platform of the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Chile noted that his country is interested in signing a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Union, appreciates Armenia’s role and support.
