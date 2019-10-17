First meeting of Armenia-EU Sub-Committee on Geographical Indications held in Brussels

The first meeting of the Armenia-EU Sub-Committee on Geographical Indications was held in Brussels.

It was held in Brussels on Wednesday. The Armenian delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Economy Naira Margaryan participated in the sitting.

During the meeting the parties presented the latest developments within the geographical indication laws and corresponding policies. Issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the Armenia-EU deal Articles 230-240 and the agreements reached were presented and discussed. The parties also discussed the processes related to the protection of 'champagne' and 'brandy' trademarks and further work in that direction, as well as other issues related to bilateral co-operation on geographical indications and designations of origin.

During the meeting the parties adopted the Rules of Procedure of the Sub-Committee on Geographical Indication and formed bilateral inquiry points.

More about the Armenia-EU deal:

On November 24, 2017, Armenia and EU signed an Agreement on Comprehensive and Extended Partnership, the provisional provisions of which entered into force on June 1, 2018.

Sub-Committee on Geographical Indication has been established in accordance with Article 240 of the deal. The meetings shall be held at least once a year on the basis of a bilateral prior arrangement.