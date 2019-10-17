UK and EU reach Brexit deal

EU and UK negotiating teams agreed on an Brexit deal during a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, the BBC reported.
The parties worked out the official text of the agreement, but it still needs the approval of both the British Parliament and the legislative bodies of Europe.
We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019