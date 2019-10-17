Armenian audit chamber reveals serious violations for AMD 9.9 billion

The audit conducted at the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources included the period from 2017 to September 30, 2018, said the representative of the Audit Chamber Karen Arustamyan on Thursday.

According to him, the audit was also carried out in the High-voltage electric networks of Armenia company. As a result of the audit, 20 protocols were compiled. Thanks to the audit, a discrepancy of AMD 9.9 billion out of a total of AMD 29.7 billion was found.

He also noted it was managed to fix such inconsistencies in 246 cases. "Unfortunately, I cannot physically imagine all these 246 cases, considering them separately. Thirty two of this were of a purely financial nature," he said adding that some of the materials were provided to the prosecutor's office for subsequent verification.