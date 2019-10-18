Kocharyan’s lawyer demands disciplinary punishment for judge Mher Arghamanyan

Member of the team of Armenian second president’s lawyers Robert Kocharyan Aram Vardevanyan said he is going to present to the Justice Minister and the Disciplinary Commission of the General Assembly of Judges of Armenia a report on a significant disciplinary violation by the judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal Mher Arghamanyan.

The latter appealed in the Criminal Court of Appeal the decision of judge of Yerevan general instance court Anna Danibekyan of September 17, which refused to cancel the preventive measure in the form of an arrest against Kocharyan. Vardevanyan also submitted a motion to recuse Mher Arghamanyan, since it became known that his son, living with his father, participated in a protest rally against Kocharyan on September 17 near the court.

According to the lawyer, Arghamanyan did not touch his request for recusal at all, and left the submitted complaint without consideration.

The lawyers of the ex-president Aram Orbelyan and Hovhannes Khudoyan also appealed the decision of the court of first instance. The Criminal Court of Appeal decided to leave the lawyers' complaint without consideration, noting that this decision was not subject to appeal.