Erdogan plans to discuss creation of security zone in Syria with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the upcoming October 22 talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the interests of Moscow and Damascus in creating a security zone in Syria, said Turkish head on Friday.

According to him, on Tuesday, they will meet with Putin in Sochi, TASS reported. Their goal is to find an acceptable solution, he said addinf that they want the areas where the Syrian regime is present to be completely cleared of the militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party and the People’s Self-Defense Forces.

According to him, they have no objection that these areas will be controlled by the regime.