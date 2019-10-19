News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Court rules to arrest those charged with murdering police officer
Court rules to arrest those charged with murdering police officer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The court has ruled to arrest those charged with murdering a polcie officer in Yerevan, Investigative Committee's press service reported.

As reported earlier, the incident occurred when police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Both men fled the scene. The police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue. One of the men grabbed policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.

Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained, while another police officer was injured. The two brothers who appeared to be 16 and 18 years old pleaded guilty.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia police arrest Syria national wanted for fraud in UAE
The man was arrested at Zvartnots airport...
 Shooting in Yerevan, 1 police officer dead (PHOTOS)
And another officer of the law was beaten…
 Murder in Armenia’s Ararat, man, 31, dies in hospital without regaining consciousness
The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into this incident…
 Murder recorded in Yerevan
Before the arrival of law enforcement officers from the medical center Erebuni…
Vanadzor mass murder solved
Police provided details of this incident…
 Armenian priest's car robbed, large amount of money plundered
According to the source, Samvel K told investigators...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos