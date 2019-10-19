News
Creative Armenia announces $2,000 challenge for screenwriters
Creative Armenia announces $2,000 challenge for screenwriters
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Creative Armenia is delighted to announce a new creative challenge for screenwriters, powered by Ucom. The $2,000 top prize will go to the screenwriter who can write the most compelling first page of a movie called Creative Armenia. Applicants are asked to draw inspiration from a poster for that movie, designed by Anahit Petrosyan. 

Petrosyan’s poster is the winner of Creative Armenia’s previous challenge in partnership with Ucom. The challenge awarded a $2,000 prize to the most compelling poster for a movie called Creative Armenia. So now the poster for that imaginary movie will inspire its first page. 

The First Page screenwriting challenge is open to everyone. There are no restrictions of genre, age, nationality, or location. Applicants should submit only the first page of an original screenplay, together with a short application form. The deadline for applications is 11:59 pm on December 1, 2019, Armenia time. For more information and to apply, visit www.creativearmenia.org/firstpage

“Every one of our creative challenges takes us somewhere we don’t expect,” said Alec Mouhibian, Founding VP of Creative Armenia. “We are excited to read a variety of story-beginnings that make us want to turn the page.” 

The First Page screenwriting challenge is the third collaboration of Creative Armenia and Ucom, following and linked with the Movie Poster design challenge. 

“As usual Ucom encourages creative and innovative people to showcase their talent, Our company has many examples of talented screenwriters, directors and actors being highly praised internationally,” said Hayk Yesayan, Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

Creative Armenia, a global arts foundation for the Armenian people, pursues a mandate to discover, develop, and promote innovative talent. 

Ucom, the fastest fixed and mobile services provider in Armenia and a member of Galaxy Group of Companies, along with the other members, implements social impact projects to support the creative culture in Armenia.

To learn more about the First Page screenwriting challenge and to apply, please visit their website
Հայերեն
