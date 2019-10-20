Man, 35, attempts to commit suicide at Armenia cemetery

A man attempted to commit suicide at a cemetery in Ararat Province of Armenia.

On Saturday, at about 11:40am, police received a report from the ambulance service that a person with a gunshot wound, traumatic brain injury, and in a coma was taken to hospital, Shamshyan.com reported.

Police and investigators found out that on the same day at about 11am, Yurik H., 35, a resident of Ararat Province, had attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with a hunting rifle at the cemetery of Artashat town.

He is in very critical condition and under medical supervision at the intensive care unit of the Artashat hospital.

Police and investigators have found the hunting rifle—registered under the injured person’s name—at the grave of his grandmother and grandfather at this cemetery.

An investigative report is being prepared on this incident.