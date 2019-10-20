News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 20
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Man, 35, attempts to commit suicide at Armenia cemetery
Man, 35, attempts to commit suicide at Armenia cemetery
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man attempted to commit suicide at a cemetery in Ararat Province of Armenia.

On Saturday, at about 11:40am, police received a report from the ambulance service that a person with a gunshot wound, traumatic brain injury, and in a coma was taken to hospital, Shamshyan.com reported.

Police and investigators found out that on the same day at about 11am, Yurik H., 35, a resident of Ararat Province, had attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with a hunting rifle at the cemetery of Artashat town.

He is in very critical condition and under medical supervision at the intensive care unit of the Artashat hospital.

Police and investigators have found the hunting rifle—registered under the injured person’s name—at the grave of his grandmother and grandfather at this cemetery.

An investigative report is being prepared on this incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fire breaks out at Yerevan house, 1 dead
Two fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene…
 Youth who died in Armenia tragic road accident were to be drafted into army in December
The prefect of the village said the injuries of those who were injured were not life-threatening…
 Fire breaks out after fireworks marking Yerevan's 2801th anniversary
Photolure agency published photos from the scene...
 Accused injured himself at courthouse
The police received a message that a group of doctors went to Yeghvard court to provide medical aid to a citizen who stabbed himself....
 Woman, 66, arrested at Armenian State Audit Office
A certain citizen visited the administrative building of the State Audit Office. She wanted to enter the building...
 No Armenians among injured in Tbilisi blast
Four people were injured in the explosion...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos