Assad: Erdogan intends to steal part of Syrian land and its natural wealth

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has accused Turkey of expansionist plans in relation to the northern regions of the country, he said Tuesday during a visit to the Syrian troops on one of the sectors of the front in the province of Idlib, SANA reported.

The Turkish president stole oil and wheat from Syria, and also removed plants from Aleppo, and now Erdogan wants to steal part of Syrian land with its natural wealth, he said addinf that the fight for Idlib, where the remnants of extremist groups are concentrated, is fundamental to the fight against chaos and terrorism.

We have always said and are saying that the battle for Idlib is the basis for eliminating chaos and eliminating terrorism throughout Syrian territory, he added.