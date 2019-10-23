Armenia legislature former speaker questioned on suspicion of usurpation of power

YEREVAN. – According to the information which Armenian News-NEWS.am has ascertained, former National Assembly (NA) of Armenia President Ara Babloyan, who is involved as a suspect in the criminal case under investigation at the Special Investigation Service (SIS) on suspicion of usurpation of power, was questioned Tuesday.
In an interview with us, Aram Vardevanyan, a lawyer representing Babloyan's interests, said that he still abstains from any comment at this phase of the investigation.
It should be reminded that on the basis of sufficient evidence obtained during the investigation of the criminal case at the SIS, Arsen Babayan on Tuesday was charged pursuant to Section 1 of Article 38-300 and Section 1 Article 314 of the Criminal Code. And NA former speaker Ara Babloyan has been involved as a suspect in the same criminal case on suspicion of usurpation of power.
According to the SIS report, Arsen Babayan had created false grounds for publication of the statement—signed on March 2, 2018—of the NA President Ara Babloyan on the resignation of the then Constitutional Court President Gagik Harutyunyan, and which in turn served as the basis for Harutyunyan’s termination of office, and later for the process of nominating and appointing Hrayr Tovmasyan to that vacant post.