PM says why officials received regular financial incentives

The salaries of some ministers and officials increased, while others decreased, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian parliament on Wednesday.
His remarks came in response to comment on the issue of secretly rising salaries on the request of Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan.
According to Pashinyan, this was done so that the ministers would not be “in a tight position” and would not write out bonuses for themselves.
When asked why this process was carried out in secret, he said this was an exclusively internal technical process aimed at protecting confidential information.
“If this instruction was sent in a secrecy regime, this does not mean that all this was done in secret from the public,” PM said.
The PM also noted that from January 1, 2020, salaries of 200-300 thousand people, including deputies, will be increased. “Moreover, the salaries of all citizens receiving salaries above AMD 150 thousand will be increased,” the PM summed up.