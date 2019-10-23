Armenian PM: Talks with Russia on issue of nuclear power plants continue

Talks with Russia on nuclear power plants are ongoing, and we are confident that we will not have any difficulties, said Armenian Prime Minister oNikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.
According to him, there are several scenarios for solving the problem, and they have already discussed this problem with their Russian partners.
“I think the problem is in the field of management,” Pashinyan said.
The Armenian authorities are negotiating with Russia on the possible participation of Moscow in the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the republic, since the current one, despite modernization, will last only nine years.