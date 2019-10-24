News
Avinyan to Georgian FM: Dynamics of Armenian-Georgian relations’ development is positive
Avinyan to Georgian FM: Dynamics of Armenian-Georgian relations’ development is positive
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has met with the Georgian FM David Zalkaliani within the Silk Road conference in Tbilisi.

The Georgian FM thanked the Armenian side for the high-level participation in the conference.

Tigran Avinyan, in turn, congratulated Georgia on organizing a successful conference.

The Armenian Deputy PM noted that the Armenian-Georgian relations have been at the highest level since independence and the dynamics of their development is positive.

Tigran Avinyan and David Zalkaliani attached importance to the recent official visit of the Georgian PM to Armenia, which was an important impetus for strengthening the cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The sides touched upon the bilateral and multilateral formats of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, paying special attention to regional stability, activation of trade and economic ties, humanitarian and cultural issues, provision of more favorable conditions for tourism development, as well as simplification of entry procedures.
This text available in   Հայերեն
