Kurds say they are ready to discuss Syrian army

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are ready to discuss joining the Syrian army after a political solution to the Syrian crisis is reached, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali told RIA Novosti.

"We believe that a political solution is needed within which the Syrian people and all the elements will come to terms with each other," he said adding that the channels of communication "with all parties" are always open.

Official Damascus does not recognize the autonomous administration in northeast Syria, which controls the territories east of the Euphrates River, and their military wing is SDF. Damascus held several futile rounds of negotiations with the autonomous Kurdish administration.