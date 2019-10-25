Armenia, Russia PMs meet in Moscow

Prime Ministers of Armenia and Russia Nikol Pashinyan and Dmitry Medvedev met in Moscow on the sidelines of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
Opening the meeting Russian PM thanked Pashinyan for Amenia's presidency of the Eurasian Union, which expires this year.
Medvedev added that this meeting is a good occasion to discuss trade and economic cooperation, investments, and cooperation between countries.
“I am ready to do this, in general, everything is developing successfully, however, this does not mean that there is nothing to improve. There are some issues that need to be discussed, I will do it with pleasure,” he added.
Armenian PM in turn emphasized that Armenia's presidency yielded results.
“Armenia agreement between the EAEU and Iran entered into force this year, we signed an agreement with Singapore, and an agreement was signed with Serbia today. I think that negotiations with some partners are proceeding at a good pace. I think that the geography of countries that will have agreements with the EAEU will definitely expand,” Pashinyan said.
He recalled Russian PM’s visit to Yerevan and thanked Medvedev for discussing exports, in particular of agricultural products, and there were no problems with this. Pashinyan welcomed Russia’s intention to begin reconstruction at the Upper Lars checkpoint, which he described as “a difficult checkpoint for the citizens”.
Medvedev agreed with his remark, noting that they “intend to put everything in order there.”