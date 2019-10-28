Armenian ex-parliamentary speaker: I will fight until the end

I don’t agree with the charge brought against me. This is what former chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan told journalists today.

“I don’t agree with the charge at all. I have declared that what I did was in line with the Constitution and laws and that there was no initial agreement,” he said.

Babloyan insisted that he will continue the fight. “I have declared that I am no longer in politics and am in the field of healthcare and that my goal is to make sure the people continue to respect me the way they did in the past. I won’t go anywhere and will stay in this country to confirm that I am just.”

When asked if he considers the charge political persecution, he said it will become clear later.