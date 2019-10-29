Minister presents Armenian pavilion to His Highnesses Amir of Qatar and President of Rwanda

Minister of High Technology Industry Hakob Arshakyan wrote on his Facebook he had an opportunity to present Armenian pavilion in Qatar to His Highnesses the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.
“His Highnesses the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.
I had an opportunity to present the Armenian Pavilion and they generously accepted my gift an Armenian Volterman Smart Wallet," he said.
As he wrote earlier, over 10 Armenian companies will take part in this exhibition in Doha, Qatar.