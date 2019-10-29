Armenian minister receives World Bank delegation

Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan today received the delegation led by the World Bank’s Social Investments and Local Development Project Director Ivan Drabek, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia.

Welcoming the guests to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, Minister Papikyan highly appreciated the mutual cooperation between Armenia and the World Bank and particularly emphasized the need for ensuring continuity of the Social Investments and Local Development Project through the World Bank’s loans.

In his turn, Ivan Drabek stressed the success of the works carried out with Armenia. During the meeting, the parties discussed the components of the Project, and Suren Papikyan noted that the cooperation with the World Bank has given a new impetus to the prospect for capacity-building of communities and administrative-territorial reforms.

At the end of the meeting, the parties stated that the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and the World Bank are currently interconnected through several projects for infrastructure development and local and territorial capacity-building in Armenia and affirmed the need to use the resources more effectively in order to ensure further development of the economy.