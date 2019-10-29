Russia's Russia-24 TV has prepared report on Armenia Constitutional Court President

Russia-24 TV has prepared a report on the situation regarding President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan. It is stated that the Investigative Committee of Armenia has announced about instituting a criminal case against Hrayr Tovmasyan for misuse of office when the latter was holding the office of minister of justice.

The author of the report has taken a commentary from co-founder of Legal Way NGO Ruben Melikyan, who has stated that the authorities of the Republic of Armenia are politically persecuting Hrayr Tovmasyan.

“This persecution is first and foremost linked to the case of Robert Kocharyan. One of Pashinyan’s supporters had expressed the view that there is no need to be formal. The authorities can simply “place marijuana in Tovmasyan’s pocket” and arrest him. I get the impression that this is exactly the way the authorities are acting…It all started from the arrests of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s godchildren, one of whom is still in prison,” Melikyan noted.

The reporter also states that Tovmasyan’s old father, who has health problems, as well as Tovmasyan’s daughters have also been summoned to interviews. Rosia 24’s journalist states that there is no legal ground to arrest Hrayr Tovmasyan since he has ex officio immunity.