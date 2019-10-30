Armenia Central Electoral Commission to use funds to pay salaries and bonuses next year

Armenian state competition authority, French University in Armenia sign memorandum of cooperation

Public Council Chair: Armenian authorities are trying to appoint their person to CC

Khamenei: Lebanese, Iraqi peoples put forward reasonable demands

Washington, Beijing may have no time to complete work on interim trade deal in time

Saad al-Hariri ready to return to PM's post of new Lebanese government

Sergey Shoygu meets Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Environment Ministry rejects Lydian Armenia's application for water use

Erdogan doesn't rule out possibility of new talks with Putin

Armenia 3rd President: I myself have nothing to be afraid of

Baku expresses protest to Washington regarding Artsakh FM's visit to US

PM’s chief of staff: Pashinyan has never been awarded at PM’s post

Armenia Deputy PM receives EU Ambassador

Armenia Investigative Committee head on security and investigation services' chiefs conversation

Artsakh Defense Ministry: We will give equivalent actions in case of continued provocations from Azerbaijan

Armenia Deputy PM receives Fitch Ratings representatives

PM receives OGP CEO

Garo Paylan posts comment on US House of Representatives' recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenia MOD meets with Charge d'Affaires of British Embassy

Armenian PM, Lithuanian Ambassador discuss opportunities for cooperation development

US House adopts Armenian Genocide resolution, Azerbaijani armed forces open fire at Tavush province, 30.10.2019 digest

Alexis Ohanian: Big news today out of DC - we got a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Israeli politicians urges to recognize Armenian Genocide after US House vote

Armenian MFA: We hope better solutions will be found in domestic political processes in Lebanon

Armenian SIS head speaks on fight against possible new wiretap

Finance Ministry: Number of judges in Armenia will not increase

Supreme Spiritual Synod welcomes US House of Representatives decision on Armenian Genocide recognition

Erdogan questions his visit to US after House adopts Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia Central Bank chairman to chair Interstate Bank board session in Minsk

168.am newspaper: Harut Sassounian on passage of Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia Judicial Department: We consider it necessary to increase judges’ salaries

Most of Armenia Constitutional Court 2020 funds to be spent on salaries of judges, staff

Those who damaged Armenia female MP’s car are found

Armenian defense minister meets with new Head of EU Delegation

Emin Yeritsyan elected CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Vice-President

Armenian minister receives Charge d'Affaires of Swedish Embassy

Sassounian: No step going further in US House of Representatives Armenian Genocide resolution

CC head Tovmasyan welcomes Venice Commission President’s statement to Armenia

Delegates of Georgian Ministry of Defense visit Armenia (PHOTO)

Armenia's IC turns to courts more often with request for private information about citizens

IC head: CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan wasn’t questioned

Dollar “gains ground” in Armenia

Only 6 investigators to undergo retraining in 2020 in Armenia

Garo Paylan: Only parliament that will heal Armenian people’s wound is Turkey’s legislature

Vazgen Manukyan: No Karabakh talks now

Armenia Public Council head: Genocide recognition is not only memory, but increases our security level

Armenian PM to have new plane?

Justice Minister: It is ridiculous to talk about the deal with CoE

Armenian Justice Minister welcomes Venice Commission president’s statement

Armenian CC staff head complained to MPs: We had to wait before entering parliament

Erdogan: Turkish parliament will respond to US House Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia justice minister on US House resolution: It is very important for recognition of Genocide

Funds to Armenian Prosecutor General’s office to be allocated for 3 programs’ implementation

Arsen Babayan is dangerous criminal for Armenian public?

Department head: Durable uniforms of Armenian IC employees will help save money

8.3 judges per 100 thousand inhabitants in Armenia

Two young men hospitalized in Armenia stabbing

MP: Venice Commission recognizes fact of political persecution in Armenia

Artsakh celebrates day of State Emergency Service's employee

Armenian PM increases number of employees of his apparatus

Armenia Cassation Court accepts for proceedings Robert Kocharyan legal defender’s appeal

CSTO receives no NATO response on May proposal for cooperation

Number of official vehicles in Armenian Justice Ministry to be reduced by end of 2019

Robert Kocharyan vs. Silva Hambardzumyan trial not held

ARF official on US House resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition: It is political victory

Ankara says US decisions on Genocide, sanctions will undermine their relations

Two bodies found in Armenia village house, they are father and son

Spokesman for Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan escalates tensions at border

Russia national has road accident in Armenia

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar does not vote for Armenian Genocide resolution

Defense Ministry spokesman: Azerbaijani armed forces open fire at Tavush province

Armenia NGO: Venice Commission chief’s statement is expected, welcomed

Turkey condemns US bill on sanctions against Ankara

Azerbaijani Deputy FM resigns

Armenian authorities to increase spending on PM, parliament apparatus

US House of Representatives approves sanctions bill against Turkey

US ambassador summoned to Turkey MFA amid Armenian Genocide resolution adoption

Artsakh President sends address to participants of “Determining the New Vision of Education” forum

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative issues statement on US House of Representatives vote on H. RES. 296

Political scientist: One of those voting against genocide resolution is Vice President Mike Pence's older brother

Armenian Presidential administration plans to implement 22 charitable programs in 2020

Armenia MFA welcomes adoption of US House of Representatives Resolution 296

Karabakh FM: I was present at vote on US House resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Karabakh Parliament speaker: Tactic of not recoiling against geopolitical interests could not fail

Armenian Genocide resolution adopted by US house: Full text

Joe Biden: By acknowledging this genocide we honor memory of its victims and vow: never again

Kim Kardashian on adoption of Armenian Genocide resolution: We made history

Business forum in Ararat Province on advancement of small, medium-sized businesses at initiative of ARMBUSINESSBANK

ARF on US House Resolution on Armenian Genocide: This opens way for Senate to adopt similar resolution

Newspaper: Armenian authorities offer political trade to Europeans in ratifying Istanbul Convention

Newspaper: Convenient day, time for everyone is found; Europeans coming to Armenia

Armenia FM: Justice, truth consolidated with historic HR Res 296

Newspaper: Alan Gogbashian did not come as UK Ambassador to Armenia but his presence is secured

Serj Tankian: Genocide should never be used for political expediency

PM: This is important step in international recognition of Armenian Genocide

US House adopts resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide

Armenian Power gang and Armenian market owner shoot each other in Hollywood

Gianni Buquicchio is wanted, according to Armenian lawyer

European Commission: Facebook, Google and Twitter urged to do more to combat fake news

Kushner: US and China have come to understanding on direction of trade relationship