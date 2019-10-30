News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.2
EUR
529.2
RUB
7.46
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Israeli politicians urges to recognize Armenian Genocide after US House vote
Israeli politicians urges to recognize Armenian Genocide after US House vote
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Two prominent Israeli politicians on both sides of the political aisle independently called for Jerusalem to acknowledge the Armenian Genocide after the US House adopted the Armenian Genocide resolution, Times of Israel reported

“The US House of Representatives vote to recognize the Armenian Genocide is a vote for historical truth and justice. Turkey cannot be allowed to intimidate the world into denying genocide.

I will continue to fight for Israeli recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid tweeted

According to the source, Lapid was a strong proponent of a failed push for a Knesset bill recognizing the genocide earlier this year. He tweeted in April that it was time for the government “to officially recognize the Armenian genocide and stop folding in the face of Turkish pressure.”

Former Likud minister MK Gideon Sa’ar also called for recognition, tweeting on Wednesday.

“I welcome the moral and principled stance of the US House of Representatives in recognizing the mass killing of #Armenians 100 years ago as #genocide. Israel should make similarly clear its recognition of this terrible atrocity,” he said

By the way, the issue of the Armenian genocide’s recognition is raised every year in the Knesset, usually in the form of proposed legislation rather than a call for a debate. It has been knocked down by sitting governments annually since 1989, when MK Yair Tzaban first brought it to the floor.

“Israel’s refusal thus far to formally recognize the Armenian slaughter as genocide is based on geopolitical and strategic considerations, primary among them its relations with Turkey,” the source noted.

In June, a full plenum debate on the issue was postponed until after Turkish elections.

By the end of June, a scheduled Knesset vote on recognition was canceled due to a lack of government support.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Garo Paylan posts comment on US House of Representatives' recognition of Armenian Genocide
Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan has posted a comment on...
 Alexis Ohanian: Big news today out of DC - we got a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide
“On to the Senate…
 Supreme Spiritual Synod welcomes US House of Representatives decision on Armenian Genocide recognition
It viewed this resolution as an important step in the context of restoring historical justice toward the Armenian people…
 Erdogan questions his visit to US after House adopts Armenian Genocide resolution
His decision is under a question…
 168.am newspaper: Harut Sassounian on passage of Armenian Genocide resolution
I can’t say the same about Armenian Americans since they have...
 Sassounian: No step going further in US House of Representatives Armenian Genocide resolution
It was managed to be put on the House agenda and voted in favor now, as it coincided with the outrage at the Congress, in particular, over Turkey's policies...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos