AMD 775 million to be allocated to Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

The office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs under the Armenian Prime Minister will be allocated AMD 775 million in 2020, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan.
According to him, these funds will go to the implementation of six programs. Speaking about the process of repatriation of compatriots, Sinanyan noted that this is usually a phased process, which takes time.
“In order to realize this idea, we must work with representatives of our young people living abroad from an early age,” he said.