News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
AMD 775 million to be allocated to Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
AMD 775 million to be allocated to Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

The office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs under the Armenian Prime Minister will be allocated AMD 775 million in 2020, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan.

According to him, these funds will go to the implementation of six programs. Speaking about the process of repatriation of compatriots, Sinanyan noted that this is usually a phased process, which takes time.

“In order to realize this idea, we must work with representatives of our young people living abroad from an early age,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos