Karabakh independent MPs join parliament faction of political team led by ex-PM Arayik Harutyunyan

Independent MP Erik Harutyunyan has applied to join the "Homeland" parliamentary faction of the Free Homeland party, led by former Artsakh Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan.
Yesterday, according to his application, another independent MP, Aram Sargsyan, joined the "Homeland" faction.
During today's meeting with the leader of the faction Artur Tovmasyan, the MPs noted that they made this decision in the light of the plans put forward by the party.
Tovmasyan, in turn, welcomed the decision of independent parliamentarians and expressed conviction that the joint activity would increase the efficiency of the faction's work in the Parliament.
The "Homeland" faction is the largest in the Artsakh Parliament and will have 16 deputies as a result of the new MPs' membership.
It should also be informed that out of the 33 deputies of the Artsakh Parliament, only Aram Sargsyan and Erik Harutyunyan were not included in any faction.