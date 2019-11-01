News
Armenia Central Bank head attends conference dedicated to 25th anniversary of Belarusian currency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Today Minsk hosted an international conference that was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of the Belarusian currency and held with the participation of the delegation led by Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia. The conference was devoted to the issues on increasing confidence in national currencies.

As reported the Central Bank of Armenia, the monetary-loan and macroprudential policies of central banks, the ensuring of prices and financial stability as key tools for the fight against dollarization and increasing public confidence in national currencies were discussed during the conference.
