News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.46
EUR
531.16
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Finance Minister: Armenia should become country distributing grants to other countries
Finance Minister: Armenia should become country distributing grants to other countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The EU grants provided to Armenia for 2020 has almost doubled, said Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Friday.

According to him, the strategy should gradually change so that Armenia becomes a country that provides financial support to third countries.

“We are actively working to build our potential,” Janjughazyan noted.

By the way, the EU expressed its readiness to provide grants and financial support in the amount of AMD 78.8 billion to Armenia in 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos