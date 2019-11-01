Finance Minister: Armenia should become country distributing grants to other countries

The EU grants provided to Armenia for 2020 has almost doubled, said Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Friday.
According to him, the strategy should gradually change so that Armenia becomes a country that provides financial support to third countries.
“We are actively working to build our potential,” Janjughazyan noted.
By the way, the EU expressed its readiness to provide grants and financial support in the amount of AMD 78.8 billion to Armenia in 2020.